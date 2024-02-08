Winds and cooler than normal temperatures continue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Early this morning we had another round of rain showers that moved through our area.

Not everyone experienced rain, but it did bring small amounts of measurable rain for some areas in Yuma and Imperial Counties.

It's another breezy to windy day across the Desert Southwest, with highest peak gusts of 20-35 MPH will be possible through the evening.

Patchy blowing dust will also be possible in Yuma and Imperial Counties.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. (PST) for the southwest corner of Imperial County for gusts up to 55 MPH.

A series of low-pressure systems will move through the Desert Southwest the next few days, keeping our temperatures well below-normal and bringing additional precipitation to the region today and again Saturday.

Day time highs and lows will be chilly for the next few days, where highs will trend in the 60s and could have lows dip into the mid and upper 30s.

High pressure will build beginning Sunday, resulting in a warming trend and a return to above-normal temperatures by the middle of next week.