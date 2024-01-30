Skip to Content
Keeping the warmth before wet weather arrives Thursday

today at 8:56 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Well above-normal temperatures will continue today and tomorrow
with highs mainly in the upper 70s across the Desert Southwest.

Starting Thursday, cooler temperatures will arrive as a weather system and cold front enters the region.

An atmospheric river will bring a band of rain will move in the area from Thursday afternoon through early Friday.

Rain will begin to impact along the coast of California by the midweek before making its way to the Desert Southwest.

Moderate to heavy rain is likely on Thursday afternoon and evening with precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

After Thursday, we will dry things out for a few days before another round of rain joins in Sunday into early next week.

Temperatures will also cool down to well below normal levels and drop into the 60s later this week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

