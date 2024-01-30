Keeping the warmth before wet weather arrives Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Well above-normal temperatures will continue today and tomorrow

with highs mainly in the upper 70s across the Desert Southwest.

Starting Thursday, cooler temperatures will arrive as a weather system and cold front enters the region.

An atmospheric river will bring a band of rain will move in the area from Thursday afternoon through early Friday.

Rain will begin to impact along the coast of California by the midweek before making its way to the Desert Southwest.

Moderate to heavy rain is likely on Thursday afternoon and evening with precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

After Thursday, we will dry things out for a few days before another round of rain joins in Sunday into early next week.

Temperatures will also cool down to well below normal levels and drop into the 60s later this week.