Gradually warming up through the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezier conditions arrive in Yuma County today with gusts 20-25 MPH winds could even be a little stronger at times.

Breeziness for Yuma County will linger through at least Sunday, calmer winds will take place in Imperial County.

We will see some passing clouds throughout the weekend, but dry conditions will persist for the next several days.

As a ridge of high pressure continues to build this weekend, temperatures will eventually rise

close to 10 degrees above the seasonal normal by next week.

Looking ahead, a more active weather pattern should return to the area towards the end of next week.

While it remains too early to break down all the details and how much rain is possible, but we are looking to experience above-normal rain to start the month of February.

Temperatures will gradually rise to the mid and upper 70s starting early next week.

Thursday is the start of February and it looks like wet weather will arrive in the Desert Southwest.