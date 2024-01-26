Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Gradually warming up through the weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 5:26 PM
Published 2:55 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezier conditions arrive in Yuma County today with gusts 20-25 MPH winds could even be a little stronger at times.

Breeziness for Yuma County will linger through at least Sunday, calmer winds will take place in Imperial County.

We will see some passing clouds throughout the weekend, but dry conditions will persist for the next several days.

As a ridge of high pressure continues to build this weekend, temperatures will eventually rise
close to 10 degrees above the seasonal normal by next week.

Looking ahead, a more active weather pattern should return to the area towards the end of next week.

While it remains too early to break down all the details and how much rain is possible, but we are looking to experience above-normal rain to start the month of February.

Temperatures will gradually rise to the mid and upper 70s starting early next week.

Thursday is the start of February and it looks like wet weather will arrive in the Desert Southwest.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content