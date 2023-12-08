Skip to Content
Cool and windy start to the weekend

today at 6:32 PM
Published 3:29 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A few of weather disturbances moving north of the area will cause cooler temperatures and locally breezy to windy conditions.

There's a Wind Advisory issued for portions of Imperial County that will go into effect from 9 p.m. tonight until 1 p.m. Saturday (MST) for strong gusts up to 45 MPH.

Even though Yuma and Imperial Valley aren't included in any wind alerts, winds will still have an impact starting tonight and through Saturday afternoon with gusts 20-40 MPH will be expected.

Unhealthy air quality and blowing dust will be a concern from these stronger winds.

High pressure will rebuild into the Desert Southwest throughout the weekend leading to another warm-up early next week where temperatures will be a few degrees above normal.

Temperatures will be the coolest tomorrow with highs warming up into the low 70s by next week.

There will also be an increase in clouds on Monday, but dry conditions are expected to persist for the next several days.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

