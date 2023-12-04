Warmer than normal for the first full week of December

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today we are seeing some clouds moving in from the west, bringing mostly to partly cloudy skies through the evening, no rain expected.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build across the region over the next couple days leading to a noticeable warming trend.

By Tuesday, afternoon high temperatures across the Desert Southwest will climb to the upper 70s to possibly as high as 80 degrees.

Dry conditions and above-normal temperatures will continue through Friday, but a passing weather system will result in temperatures cooling back closer to normal by the weekend.