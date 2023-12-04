Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warmer than normal for the first full week of December

By
December 4, 2023 10:49 PM
Published 3:36 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today we are seeing some clouds moving in from the west, bringing mostly to partly cloudy skies through the evening, no rain expected.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build across the region over the next couple days leading to a noticeable warming trend.

By Tuesday, afternoon high temperatures across the Desert Southwest will climb to the upper 70s to possibly as high as 80 degrees.

Dry conditions and above-normal temperatures will continue through Friday, but a passing weather system will result in temperatures cooling back closer to normal by the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content