Cooler with chance for showers for the final day of November

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's another day, however, stronger winds will favor in Imperial County with the highest gusts up to 25 MPH will be possible.

Another lower-pressure weather system will persist over the next couple days, allowing chances for rain and snow through later today and into early Friday across the region.

There is a small chance for rain showers this evening within the Desert Southwest.

Some areas may or may not see rain, and the greatest chance for showers will favor more in Yuma.

Tomorrow we will start the first day of December with cooler-than-normal temperatures as highs will be in the upper 60s will continue through at least Saturday.

Starting Sunday and through at least the first half of next week, high pressure will build over the region leading to a warming trend and above-normal temperatures by next Tuesday.