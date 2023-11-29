Skip to Content
Tracking winds, rain chances and cooler temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weather system will move into the region from the west starting
today, which will bring in stronger winds, greater rain chances, and cooler temperatures throughout the rest of the week.

First round from this incoming system is increasing our winds for today, tracking breezy to windy conditions with gusts 20-30 MPH to carry through our evening.

Breeziness will linger into Thursday, where gusts as high as 25 MPH will be possible.

A second fast-moving system will then quickly move in late Thursday into the first part of Friday, bringing better widespread precipitation chances.

For the Desert Southwest, slightly rain chances are possible before 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Below-normal temperatures will also settle in the Desert Southwest starting Thursday, lasting through the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

High-pressure system will make its way back early next week, to bring in slightly warmer temperatures and drier conditions.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

