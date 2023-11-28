Pacific Storm will begin to bring weather changes by midweek

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Skies have cleared from this morning with dew points hanging out in the 30s, which is slightly higher than yesterday, but still staying pretty dry at the surface.

As a big storm in the Pacific Northwest continues to move toward California, it will bring weather changes in the coming days, which include, stronger winds, greater chances for rain, and chillier temperatures.

First round from this incoming weather system will bring in breezy to windy conditions with the highest peak gusts of 20-30 MPH Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Stronger winds and patchy blowing dust will favor more in Southeastern California.

Later in the week, a secondary trough will rotate through the Desert Southwest drawing up moisture to our area and increasing rain chances.

There is a 20-30% chance for rain showers for Yuma and Imperial Valley starting Thursday night and into Friday.

Temperatures will cool down into the mid and upper 60s by Thursday and will carry into the weekend.

Slightly warmer and drier conditions will join back early next week.