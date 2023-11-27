Temperatures staying cool with weather changes ahead

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - More clouds will move in during the evening with chillier temperatures joining in, which is great weather to stay in and do some online shopping for Cyber Monday.

Throughout the week, it will be breezy to windy with gusts 20-30 MPH.

Stronger winds and blowing dust will be expected by Wednesday.

Seasonable temperatures will continue until the middle of this week, before the next cooling system makes it's way toward the end of the week bringing weather changes to our area.

With this incoming trough of low pressure, will lead to temperatures falling below-normal along with increased rain chances by Thursday.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

