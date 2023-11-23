FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More winds to hit the Yuma area, while conditions stay nice in Imperial County

More gusty conditions on the way for Yuma County, while Imperial County will continue to see great temperatures with no winds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A trough over the Great Basin will migrate southeastward in the coming days. This will lead to somewhat elevated wind speeds Friday and cooler temperatures across Arizona this weekend.

Modest rain chances exist Friday night into Saturday morning mainly north and east of the Phoenix metro area in high terrain areas.

A blocking pattern is expected to develop over the west coast early next week before building ridging leads to a slow rise in temperatures.