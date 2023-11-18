Possible rain showers and thunderstorms

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weather system will pass through the area today bringing widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms to much of southern and central Arizona this morning with lingering showers possible east of Phoenix in the afternoon.

Drier and cooler conditions will settle into the region on Sunday as another mostly dry weather system moves across northern Arizona bringing additional chances for high terrain precipitation late Sunday into Monday morning.

Breezy to locally windy conditions are also expected over much of the area Sunday afternoon into Monday with the strongest winds across the Lower Colorado River Valley.

For the rest of next week, dry conditions are expected to prevail with temperatures at or just below normal.

