Tracking chance for showers tonight with breezier and drier for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A slow-moving low-pressure system that continues to stay off the California coast will bring more clouds and rain potential to the Desert Southwest tonight through early Saturday morning.

Another round of rain is possible tonight through Saturday morning within our area.

Little to no rain accumulation will be possible, with thunderstorms bigger amounts are possible.

Breezier conditions will join in on Saturday with increasing winds by the afternoon.

Gusts of 20-30 MPH will be expected through the weekend and early next week.

By Sunday, skies will become clear to mostly clear with drier air spreading across the region through Monday.

Temperatures will continue to run close to seasonal normals through next week.