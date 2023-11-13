Quiet start to the week before an active weather pattern arrives

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a warm and dry start to the week, with more clouds in our skies.

For our evening ahead, skies will be mostly clear, winds will be light with chillier temperatures.

A big Pacific Storm will approach coastal California and move toward the Desert Southwest late this week, resulting in increasing rain chances and cooler temperatures.

Storms will begin move in along the coast of California Wednesday afternoon.

Greatest chances for rain is looking to begin Wednesday night-Saturday morning for the Desert Southwest, there is still some uncertainty with the exact timing and inches of precipitation.

Dry and pleasant weather conditions with above-normal temperatures will continue through

midweek.

Cooler temperatures and increasing rain chances is expected to rising toward the end of the week.