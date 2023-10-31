All treats instead of tricks in today’s Halloween forecast

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Halloween and it's the final day of Ocotber.

Still tracking breezy conditions, mainly for Yuma County, with a North/Northeast wind with gusts peaking as high as 20-25 MPH today through Wednesday.

Temperatures on the other hand for Halloween, afternoon highs will be in the 80s and by the evening it will cool into the 60s.

Trick or treaters will enjoy these nice and cool temperatues.

A ridge of high pressure continues to build, which will start back a warming trend throughout the week for the Desert Southwest.

Extra clouds will enter our skies by tomorrow, but no rain is expected, dry conditions will persist until at least early next week.

Temperatures will remain near seasonal normals through the remainder of the workweek before gradually warming up above normal this weekend into early next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

