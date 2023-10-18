Tracking hotter and near record high temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - More heat again today as the majority of the area is experiencing triple digits this afternoon.

Unseasonable heat will continue through Saturday as high pressure settles across the Desert Southwest, boosting highs 10-15 degrees above normal.

Even though temperatures are not as hot like in the summer months, it's a lot warmer for the season, so make sure to not forget about heat safety.

The hottest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday where near or record-breaking temperatures are possible.

A noticeable cooling trend will begin Sunday as a low pressure system moves through the region, which will bring back below average temperatures.