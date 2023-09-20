Tracking gustier winds on this Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezy to windy conditions will be an impact across the area and will carry through Thursday.

Highest peak gusts of 20-40 MPH will be possible with stronger winds staying more toward the west.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an Air Quality Alert until midnight tonight due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

A lower pressure system toward our north will bring even cooler temperatures for the rest of the work week.

Dry conditions will continue, with cloudier conditions developing as early as Thursday afternoon and persisting into the weekend.

A warming trend towards seasonal temperatures to slightly above normal is expected for early next week.