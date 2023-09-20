Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking gustier winds on this Wednesday

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 4:18 PM
Published 3:50 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezy to windy conditions will be an impact across the area and will carry through Thursday.

Highest peak gusts of 20-40 MPH will be possible with stronger winds staying more toward the west.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an Air Quality Alert until midnight tonight due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

A lower pressure system toward our north will bring even cooler temperatures for the rest of the work week.

Dry conditions will continue, with cloudier conditions developing as early as Thursday afternoon and persisting into the weekend.

A warming trend towards seasonal temperatures to slightly above normal is expected for early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content