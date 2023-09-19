Skip to Content
Temperatures will continue to cool and winds will begin to increase

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A few upper-level lower pressure systems will continue to cool down our temperatures and bring locally enhanced breeziness Wednesday and Thursday to the Desert Southwest.

Widespread breezy to even windy conditions will begin to join early Wednesday, and will increase by the afternoon with the highest gusts of 20-35 MPH will be expected.

Stronger winds and patchy blowing dust will be possible and favor more in the Imperial County areas.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an Air Quality Alert Wednesday afternoon/evening due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

Clouds will increase tomorrow and again on Friday, but conditions will stay dry and rain chances will be minimal.

Temperatures will cool throughout the week, with highs reaching almost 10 degrees below normal levels during the latter half of the week, to kick off the Fall season.

A slight warming is likely to occur early next week as high pressure builds back into the area.

