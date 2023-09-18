Skip to Content
Tracking cooler days ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures are slightly cooler than what we felt this weekend with high back in the double digits.

Today is also National Cheeseburger Day, so if you are dining in or out temperatures will be comfortable and cool.

It will be slightly humid as dew points will be in the low 50s throughout the night.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an Air Quality Alert until 7 p.m. today for the Imperial Valley due to high levels of ozone (smog).

Tonight, winds will be light, where gusts will range 5-20 MPH across the area, where the stronger breeze will be expected in Imperial County.

Even breezier conditions will be expected Wednesday to Thursday for the Desert Southwest with gusts 20-30 MPH will be possible.

A quiet weather pattern will persist this week, and temperatures will gradually cool across the region over the next several days with locally breezy conditions developing by midweek.

Temperatures will continue to cool down throughout the week, dropping highs into the low 90s by Friday, a perfect way to start the first official day of Fall in the desert.

Mostly cloudy skies will also arrive later this week, but conditions will stay dry with no rain expected.

A slight warming is possible early next week as high pressure builds back into the area.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

