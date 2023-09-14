Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Enjoyable Thursday with mild temperatures and clear skies

By
Updated
today at 6:54 PM
Published 3:41 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Quieter weather settled into the region today, bringing drier and highs still trending a few degrees below our seasonal averages of 102-103 degrees.

Pleasant conditions will continue through the evening as skies will remain clear and winds will stay lighter than what we felt the past couple of nights.

Temperatures will continue to cool down during the overnight, making it a wonderful night to spend time outdoors.

Drying conditions will continue over the next couple of days, resulting in lesser thunderstorm chances going into the weekend.

Temperatures will hover at or a few degrees above normal going into early next week.

By Tuesday a cooling trend will begin dipping our highs and overnight lows below average for this time of year.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content