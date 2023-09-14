Enjoyable Thursday with mild temperatures and clear skies

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Quieter weather settled into the region today, bringing drier and highs still trending a few degrees below our seasonal averages of 102-103 degrees.

Pleasant conditions will continue through the evening as skies will remain clear and winds will stay lighter than what we felt the past couple of nights.

Temperatures will continue to cool down during the overnight, making it a wonderful night to spend time outdoors.

Drying conditions will continue over the next couple of days, resulting in lesser thunderstorm chances going into the weekend.

Temperatures will hover at or a few degrees above normal going into early next week.

By Tuesday a cooling trend will begin dipping our highs and overnight lows below average for this time of year.