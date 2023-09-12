Extra moisture staying in place with stronger winds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Enough moisture will remain in place to support scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday with even some strong to severe storms possible this afternoon.

Strong westerly winds will bring breezy to windy conditions this afternoon/evening hours, with stronger winds favoring the Imperial County area with peak gusts of 20-35 MPH possible.

Winds will decrease after midnight and is expected to pick back up again Wednesday afternoon/evening.

The Imperial County APCD has issued an Air Quality Alert until midnight due to increased particulate matter from blowing dust.

Moisture levels will begin to drop as the current monsoonal flow will continue to move toward the south.

Drier air will surge back into the region during the latter half of the week, which will lower any additional rainfall chances.

Temperatures will be mild and a few degrees below our seasonal average for the next several days.

Even cooler temperatures are expected early next week.