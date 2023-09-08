WEATHER ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning & near-record temperatures this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Subtropical high pressure will strengthen and move over Arizona today, leading to well-above-normal temperatures through this weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Saturday and Sunday due to widespread Major Heat Risk and record-breaking temperatures.

Make sure to practice heat safety all hours of the day to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Jova's current track is miles away from the United States and is expected to travel northwest before shifting more west.

Tracking some tropical moisture to travel up to the region by the weekend, increasing humidity and cloud cover.

We will continue to gradually warm up throughout the weekend with the hottest days being Saturday and Sunday.

By next week, temperatures will begin to trend downwards, while rain chances increase.