WEATHER ALERT: Tracking excessive and near record heat this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strengthening high pressure across the Desert Southwest will result in a continued warming trend and dry conditions this weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Saturday and Sunday due to widespread Major Heat Risk and record-breaking temperatures.

Make sure to practice heat safety all hours of the day the prevent heat-related illnesses.

TRACKING the Tropics: Tropical storm Jova formed off the western coast of Mexico and rapidly intensified into category 5 with maximum sustained winds of 160 MPH yesterday.

Today Jove downgraded into a category 4, but is still a major hurricane.

Jova's current track is miles away from Baja California, and is expected to travel northwest, but some lingering moisture may travel up to the region by the weekend, increasing humidity and cloud cover.

Due to the lingering tropical moisture next week, temperatures will trend lower with increasing storm chances across the higher elevation areas in Arizona and Southern California.

Drought UPDATE: Yuma County saw slight improvement in long-term drought from a somewhat wet monsoon last week.

Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, and Pinal counties saw expansion of long-term drought as the rest of the state has been hot and dry.