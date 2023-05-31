Skip to Content
News 11 Weather: A cool start to June

We start a new month with below average temps and gusty winds

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A weather disturbance moving across the region will bring gusty 
winds to the area through this evening. Most areas will see some gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Localized  stronger winds will occur into southeast California, specifically western Imperial County, where
some gusts to 50 mph will be likely. Temperatures will remain below normal the rest of this week before  warming to near normal conditions this weekend into early next week. 

