News 11 Weather: A cool start to June
We start a new month with below average temps and gusty winds
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A weather disturbance moving across the region will bring gusty
winds to the area through this evening. Most areas will see some gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Localized stronger winds will occur into southeast California, specifically western Imperial County, where
some gusts to 50 mph will be likely. Temperatures will remain below normal the rest of this week before warming to near normal conditions this weekend into early next week.