Stronger winds bringing cooler temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Expect afternoon breeziness during this timeframe, with areas across Southeastern, CA seeing isolated pockets of windy conditions gusting in excess of 40 mph at times.

Stronger winds will be in the Southwest corner of Imperial where a Wind Advisory is issued and now in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.

Breezy conditions will linger into Friday afternoon with gustier winds again for Friday evening where highest gusts are still expected up 40 MPH.

Temperatures are expected to remain slightly below and near average for the next several days.

Weather conditions will be warm and dry for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Slightly lower water levels along the Gila River where ongoing releases from Painted Rock Dam continue to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.

Flood Warning along the Gila River between Painted Rock Dam and the Colorado River has been extended out another seven days through at least May 30.