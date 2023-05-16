Heat and increasing humidity for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Wet weather continues over Arizona, but the main hazard potential will be strong winds and blowing dust.

Breezier conditions will start to pick up within our area by tonight, breeziness will linger through Friday with highest peak gusts of 20 MPH is expected

What is also on the rise this week is our dewpoints, we are in for some humid conditions by Thursday.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms over Arizona, primarily over the higher elevation and mountain areas through Friday.

For us here in the Desert Southwest, we are looking little to none here in Yuma, but something the Weather Authority team will be watching out for.

A gradual downtrend in storm and precipitation potential is expected over the weekend and early next week across the region.

Ongoing releases from Painted Rock Dam continue to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.

Flood warnings along the Gila River between Painted Rock Dam and the Colorado River have been extended out another seven days through at least May 23.

Temperatures will continue to be well above average through Wednesday, followed by returning to average levels by Thursday-Friday.

Warming resumes again over the weekend with highs rising back to the triple-digits.