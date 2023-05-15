Triple-digit temperatures continue with increasing moisture this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Incoming weather system bringing wet weather off to the east of the Desert Southwest.

A weak lower pressure system remains within the region, expecting to bring more moisture across the area this week.

Moderate Heat Risk continues through much of the week as highs reach or exceed 100 degrees with the exception of slightly cooler conditions by Thursday.

Increasing breeziness is expected this week starting as early as tomorrow through Friday with highest peak gusts of 20 MPH will be possible.

Increasing moisture may lead to isolated showers & thunderstorms across parts of SW Arizona at times this week, with a slight chance (10-20%) Tuesday-Thursday.

Ongoing releases from Painted Rock Dam continue to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.

These releases will continue to impact unbridged crossings with multiple roads reportedly closed due to flooding.

Flood Warning is in effect along the Gila River between Painted Rock Dam and the Colorado River have been extended out another 7 days through at least May 23rd.