News 11 Weather: Records melting away?
There is a chance records may fall this weekend with the best chance perhaps on Sunday
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Under strong high pressure, temperatures will continue above the
seasonal normal through early next week. In fact, many lower elevation communities should breach the 100 degree threshold for the first time this year over the weekend. By the middle of next week, a
low pressure system will become established off the California coast allowing temperatures to retreat closer to normal and yielding locally breezy conditions. Despite this transition, a continuation
of dry weather should be expected