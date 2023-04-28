Skip to Content
Local Forecast
News 11 Weather: Records melting away?

There is a chance records may fall this weekend with the best chance perhaps on Sunday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Under strong high pressure, temperatures will continue above the 
seasonal normal through early next week. In fact, many lower elevation communities should breach the  100 degree threshold for the first time this year over the weekend. By the middle of next week, a 
low pressure system will become established off the California coast allowing temperatures to retreat  closer to normal and yielding locally breezy conditions. Despite this transition, a continuation 
of dry weather should be expected

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

