News 11 Weather: Records melting away?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Under strong high pressure, temperatures will continue above the seasonal normal through early next week. In fact, many lower elevation communities should breach the 100 degree threshold for the first time this year over the weekend. By the middle of next week, a low pressure system will become established off the California coast allowing temperatures to retreat closer to normal and yielding locally breezy conditions. Despite this transition, a continuation of dry weather should be expected

