Temperatures are finally cool but still staying breezy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Cooler conditions have settled into the region as a dry weather system moves through while we continue to experience partly to mostly skies.

Breezy winds will persist through this evening across the area with stronger westerly winds in Imperial County, patchy blowing dust will also be a fact though tonight.

Breezy conditions will linger again into Friday, where highest gusts could still peak at 20 MPH.

Winds will really lighten up Friday night and for the weekend.

Seasonably cool and dry conditions will continue through Saturday before another warming trend arrives Sunday and into early next week.

DROUGHT UPDATE: Significant improvements continue to improve across the region with our short-term drought.

Only 1% of the state of Arizona remains in drought and 17% remains abnormally dry.

As for the state of California, only 8% of the state remains in drought and 25% remains abnormally dry.