Winds kicking in followed by cooler temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Seeing some scattered clouds today and we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow.

Winds will be a focus today where breezy to windy conditions will pick-up this afternoon and tonight.

Stronger winds will be expected in the valley, with a west wind 20 to 25 MPH, with gusts as high as 35 MPH.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 11 A.M. Thursday for southwest winds at 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH is expected.

Blowing dust will be an impact from these winds for Imperial County tonight, make sure to have extra precautions as it could make it difficult while driving.

Winds will linger into Thursday with a west wind 15 to 15 MPH, with gusts as high as 20-30 MPH.

Slightly cooler temperatures have settled into the region early this afternoon.

This cooling trend will continue through the rest of the week, with temperatures dropping below normal.

A warming trend is in store for the weekend and into early next week.