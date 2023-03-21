NBC 11 Weather: Wind advisories set to expire
Wind advisories for Yuma and Imperial Counties should expire on Wednesday morning at 3:00 a.m.
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Cloudy, wet, and breezy conditions will continue through Wednesday
morning as a system pushes through the region. This system will bring elevated chances of rainfall, long-term flooding impacts, breezy to windy conditions, and continued below normal temperatures. In the wake of this system, drier conditions are expected, but temperatures will continue to run well-below normal through at least this weekend.