NBC 11 Weather: Wind advisories set to expire

Wind advisories for Yuma and Imperial Counties should expire on Wednesday morning at 3:00 a.m.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Cloudy, wet, and breezy conditions will continue through Wednesday
morning as a system pushes through the region. This system will bring elevated chances of rainfall, long-term flooding impacts, breezy to windy conditions, and continued below  normal temperatures. In the  wake of this system, drier conditions are expected, but temperatures will continue to run well-below normal through at least this weekend.

