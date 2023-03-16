NBC 11 Weather: A calm end to winter

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Unsettled weather with isolated light showers over higher terrain locations, periodic cloud cover, and slightly below normal temperatures will be common over the region the next couple days. However, drier and warmer conditions will spread into the area over the weekend as ridging builds over the Great Basin. The next weather disturbance is expected to arrive in the early to middle of next week time frame, bringing back cooler temperatures and precipitation chances to the region.

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.