NBC 11 Weather: A calm end to winter
Drier and warmer conditions will spread into the area over the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Unsettled weather with isolated light showers over higher terrain
locations, periodic cloud cover, and slightly below normal temperatures will be common over the region the next couple days. However, drier and warmer conditions will spread into the area
over the weekend as ridging builds over the Great Basin. The next weather disturbance is expected to arrive in the early to middle of next week time frame, bringing back cooler temperatures and
precipitation chances to the region.