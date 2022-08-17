Increasing in monsoonal moisture and greater storm chances

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's another warm and sticky day with afternoon highs remaining near normal.

We will increase in monsoonal moisture within our region over the next few days which will cause our dew points to rise into the 70s.

We have greater rain chances starting tomorrow and even more for the upcoming weekend.

With the expected rain opportunities staying within our forecast heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds and even flooding are possible.

A Flood Watch is issued for portions of Yuma County that will go into effect from 11 A.M. Friday - 11 P.M. Saturday.

Flash Floods are likely in creeks, washes and burn areas. If you come in contact with flooding remember to Turn Around, Don't Drown.

In the upcoming days the Desert Southwest we have temperatures drop into the upper 90s and could gain some measurable rain from the upcoming storms.