Breezy and windy with cooler temperatures for the holiday weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It will be another hot afternoon ahead with temperatures climbing into the triple digits. We will see a few clouds later tonight, but staying dry with our conditions.

Stronger winds will start to develop by the mid-afternoon and evening with wind gusts of 20 to 25 MPH.

There's a Wind Advisory for the Southwest corner of Imperial County that will go into effect from 7 pm this evening until 5 am Saturday morning for wind gusts of 45 to 50 MPH. Be aware of blowing dust and sand in case you are traveling.

Breezy and windy conditions will extend through the holiday weekend with cooler temperatures for both Yuma and Imperial counties. We will start to warm back up into hotter temperatures by the middle of next week so enjoy this cool down while you still can.