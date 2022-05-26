Skip to Content
News 11 Weather Authority: Heating up

May 25th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The latest round of high pressure is close to hitting it's peak, as the entire Desert Southwest experienced triple digit daytime highs.

Yuma and Imperial officially topped off at 102 degrees, while El Centro elevated to 105 and Blythe reached the 104 degree threshold.

Expect the ridge to stay in place for the rest of the week, with minimal temperature changes expected before we reach the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

