Hotter temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today will be a hotter afternoon with high temperatures over 100-degrees.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the country so it's important to take the heat seriously. It's best to stay in air conditioning and if you are going to be outdoors make sure to take frequent shade breaks. Don't forget to check on the elderly, kids, and pets.

Hopefully the light breezy will help keep us cool today with expected wind gusts of 10 to 15 MPH with stronger afternoon gusts of 20 MPH.

Triple digits will continue through our work week with an expected cool down for Memorial Day weekend however, breezy and windy conditions will return Saturday.