News 11 Weather Authority: Residual cold

February 3rd, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A day after our strong wind event that brought us wind gusts between 35 to 55 miles per hour, the cold aftermath has set in.

For the 2nd consecutive night, we'll have freeze related watches in parts of our area.

We'll have a Freeze Warning for the Colorado River corridor between YPG and Blythe, as well as a Hard Freeze Warning in parts of East Yuma County overnight to about 9 am Mountain time Friday morning.

Beyond this, expect a gradual mercury rise that will result in temps topping into the low 80s by late next week.