News 11 Weather Authority: Cold and windy

February 2nd, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A very strong trough of low pressure has already brought plenty of wind concerns to the Desert Southwest.

The National Weather Service enacted a wind advisory, a blowing dust advisory and an air quality alert to portions of our area in wake of strong wind gusts that ranged from 37 to 58 miles per hour.

In some cases, the blowing dust had reduced visibility to 3 miles or less.

On top of that, our mercury numbers took a sharp drop of about 10 degrees from Mondays numbers.

Expect the cold snap to last through Friday, before an impending gradual warm-up.