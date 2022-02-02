Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 6:31 PM
Published 6:12 PM

First Alert Forecast: Hang onto your hats!

High winds and blowing dust continue into tonight along with temps sinking to near freezing overnight

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Strong breezes have produced localized areas of blowing dust across Southwest Arizona and Southeast California. Calmer, but colder conditions will arrive tonight, lasting for the rest of the week. Freezing temperatures are possible in our more sheltered, rural areas. Warmer temperatures will return later this weekend and especially next week as we remain dry

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content