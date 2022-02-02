First Alert Forecast: Hang onto your hats!

High winds and blowing dust continue into tonight along with temps sinking to near freezing overnight

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Strong breezes have produced localized areas of blowing dust across Southwest Arizona and Southeast California. Calmer, but colder conditions will arrive tonight, lasting for the rest of the week. Freezing temperatures are possible in our more sheltered, rural areas. Warmer temperatures will return later this weekend and especially next week as we remain dry