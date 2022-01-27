Skip to Content
News 11 Weather Authority: Winds of change

January 26th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Our latest batch of desert Winter cooling is about to take a warmer turn.

A weak ridge of high pressure off the West coast will begin to stir up the winds in our area, as it continues to make it's approach.

Between Thursday and Friday, parts of our area could have wind gusts in the neighborhood of 20-25 miles per hour.

This will set up a temperature rise for the coming weekend, with daytime highs increasing to the mid to upper 70s.

Rob Fram

Rob Fram rejoined the KYMA News Team in February 2010.

