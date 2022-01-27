News 11 Weather Authority: New ridge on the block

January 27th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Our mid Winter near normal feel is about to change.

A weak ridge of high pressure is approaching our area from the East Pacific, and will usher in some breezy conditions starting this evening.

The National Weather Service has portions of Imperial County under a Wind Advisory from 7 pm this evening to 2 pm Friday afternoon Pacific Time.

The areas of the advisory could see wind speeds range from 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts possibly up to 40 miles per hour.

Beyond this, the ridge will bring some warmth to our area, with daytime highs rising to the mid 70s for the upcoming weekend, and into early next week.