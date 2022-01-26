First Alert Forecast: Dry days ahead

A series of dry weather disturbances will move through the region through the weekend.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Anticipate off and on breeziness over southeast California and southwest Arizona through Thursday. The focus of the breezy conditions shifts to south-central Arizona on Friday. Some higher terrain and foothill locations could have locally strong winds Thursday night and Friday. Highs on the lower deserts will be in the 60s today followed by a slow warming trend through Saturday.