Slightly cooler with warmer temperatures on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) We are starting our morning with cooler temperatures and some clouds. Come later in the afternoon we will warm up and see more sunshine along with clear skies.

Winds will be light this morning and later in the afternoon we will be dealing with breezier conditions and that will continue through the night. There will be stronger winds near the lower Colorado River with gusts 20 to 30 MPH. With breezy conditions blowing dust is possible.

It will be a cool night as temperatures will drop into the mid-40s and upper 30s. Our normal low temperature is 49-degrees so we will be below our usual so you might want a jacket or bundle up with a blanket come later tonight.

A warming trend is on the way as a ridge of high pressure is expected to warm up the Desert Southwest starting tomorrow and could see some upper 70s later this week. We will continue to remain breezy along with extra clouds in the sky, however, we will still be dealing with warm and even dry conditions for the remainder of the week.