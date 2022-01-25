First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds ready to blow through

Gusty winds to create possible patchy blowing sand opportunities into early Wednesday morning

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Dry conditions will persist with no rain chances in the forecast for the next seven days. Anticipate breezy to windy conditions for areas generally along and west of the Lower Colorado River Valley this afternoon into early Wednesday as a dry weather disturbance moves through the region. A warming trend will commence during the latter half of the week as high pressure builds across the western United States.