Clear skies and staying breezy for today more changes are expected for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) We are starting our morning a little chilly and will warm up into the lower 70s by the afternoon. We will see clear and sunny skies for today. By tonight temperatures will start to cool off as we are expected to drop into the low 50s and upper 40s. We can expect to see more clouds later tonight after 6 P.M.

Come later this afternoon and evening we will start to deal with breezier conditions with wind gusts to be around 20 MPH. Stronger winds are expected for tomorrow for both Yuma and Imperial valley winds are expected to be 20 to 30 MPH.

With these gusty winds, there is a Wind Advisory for North winds 20 to 30 MPH with expected gusts up to 45 MPH. The Advisory will go into effect 4 P.M. this evening and through 5 P.M. Saturday. This will include some areas in southeast California and the lower Colorado River valley. When dealing with windy conditions we could experience blowing dust.

By tomorrow more moisture enters with more clouds along with chances to experience some light sprinkles. A lower pressure system will bring the Desert Southwest cooler temperatures dropping into the lower 70s and even upper 60s. By the end of the weekend, we will see clear skies again and will start to warm back up by next week.