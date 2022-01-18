More moisture and clouds with chances of isolated showers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) Another storm system and low pressure from the North is bringing in more moisture and clouds to the Desert Southwest. We do have some slight chances to experience isolated showers and sprinkles this morning and afternoon. Rain chances are pretty light for the Yuma and Imperial Valley, but still keeping a close eye on if there are any sudden changes.

We are staying nice and warm with our temperatures in the lower 70s for our afternoon high. Temperatures are slightly above normal our average is 70-degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies and we can expect to see more sunshine and fewer clouds at times, but those clouds will stick around throughout today.

We will feel a little humid as our dew points are higher than where we would like them to be we are looking at the mid and upper 40s for today. We can expect our dew points to slowly drop by tomorrow to lower the 30s and upper 20s. It will be more comfortable by tomorrow.

A ridge of high pressure is keeping us warm as temperatures will continue to remain in the 70s for the remainder of the week and could see a possible warm-up later on. We will see clear skies and lots of sunshine by tomorrow and through the rest of the week.