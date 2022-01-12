Increase in cloud cover but staying warm and dry

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) With the extra clouds in the sky, we are staying warm and dry. We will be dealing with slightly above normal temperatures reaching the low 70s by the afternoon.

Winds will be lighter today than what we were experiencing yesterday winds will be around 10 MPH. YPG will have slightly breezier conditions. Winds will remain light throughout the day today and much calmer by tomorrow morning.

A ridge of high pressure will bring in warmer temperatures to the Desert Southwest. We are expected to reach the upper 70s by Friday and will continue to see extra clouds in the sky. Rain chances are light, but the Weather Authority Team will bring updates on any chances.