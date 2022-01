Temperatures this week will remain above average with a chance to reach 80 degrees later in the week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Above normal temperatures will persist through the week with periods of passing high clouds. Clouds may thicken late in the week as a slow moving weather disturbance will result in a chance of light showers developing over parts of the area. Some modest cooling may spread into the region next week.