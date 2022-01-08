News 11 Weather Authority: Mild weekend ahead

January 7th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Consistent weak high pressure in conjunction with the Winter weather pattern further to the North will allow the Desert Southwest to continue to keep mercury levels to slightly above normal for this time of year.

Daytime high temperature readings should maintain in the low 70s.

Meanwhile, there will be a more defined cloud coverage development that should increase from this weekend into the early goings of next week.