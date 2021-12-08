First Alert Weather: Another round of rain?

Portions of the Desert Southwest could see a few more sprinkles this Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Skies will continue to clear today as cloud cover across the region exits to the east. A colder weather system will then move through later Thursday into early Friday yielding good chances for widespread light rainfall, especially across Arizona. Noticeably cooler temperatures will also affect the region for Friday and Saturday with readings dropping to slightly below normal levels.

