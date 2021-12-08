Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: Another shot at rain?

A colder weather system moves through Thursday into early Friday yielding good chances for widespread light rainfall

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Noticeably cooler temperatures will also affect the region for Friday and   Saturday with readings dropping to slightly below normal levels. Some of the higher elevation and rural desert locations may drop to near or below freezing Friday night and possibly Saturday night. Weak high pressure should settle into the region over the weekend bringing a bit warmer weather by Sunday.  

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

